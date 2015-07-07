Deus
Villa Des Anges
Old Vine Rosé
750 ml
A light-bodied wine, intensely crisp and vividly fresh, it offers complex aromas of strawberries and red currants. 12.5% ABV
CHATEAU TOUR DES TERMES
Bordeaux
750 ml
A fresh, lively style, with a hint of anise on the edges of the sappy damson plum and cherry pit notes. A mix of currant and pomegranate are backed by briar on the finish.
Chemin des Papes
Cotes du Rhone
750 ml
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. The '07 Chemin des Papes Cotes du Rhone is ripe and easy on the palate; an excellent, all-purpose red; lively aftertaste.
Cheval des Andes
Mendoza
750 ml
94 POINTS James Suckling-A fusion between the renowned Saint-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classe A.
Dom des Senechaux Chat-du-Pape
Rhone
750 ml
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '03 Dom des Senechaux Chateauneuf-du-Pape has lovely perfume, with sandalwood, cherry, tobacco and lavender notes; gains in intensity through the dark-fruit finish.
Cellier des Dauphins Côtes-du-Rhône '05
Rhone
750 ml
The Cellier des Dauphins Cotes du Rhone Prestige is a good example of the appellation; serves up pleasant red fruit flavors.
Cles des Ducs VSOP Armagnac
Armagnac Brandy
750 ml
Cles de Ducs is distilled more slowly than other French brandies and cognacs for a frutier, more fragrant and flavorful product. Aged an average of 7 years. An exceptionally easy Armagnac to drink.
Clos des Papes Chateauneuf Du Pape
Chateauneuf-du-Pape Rhone
750 ml
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR The 04 Clos Papes Ch Neuf is amazingly refined, with a pure, silky current of raspberry ganache and cassis flavors; Hints of mocha, mineral and garrique; long, pure finish.
Caves des Papes Chateauneuf-du-Pape '00
Rhone
750 ml
Ripe and fully-charged, the Caves des Papes Chateauneuf-du-Pape is a regal wine of excellent depth and style; great with a country comfort food of savory stews and roast meats.
Château des Jacques
Moulin-à-Vent
750 ml
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A blacked-fruited Beaujolais, the '01 Louis Jadot Ch des Jacques is a mature Moulin-a-Vent with complex flavors; creamy and fascinating to enjoy a cru Beaujolais of this maturity.
Folie a Deux Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A fine example of the varietal, Folie a Deux Alexander Valley Cabernet exhibits ripe fruit flavors and a textured palate; enjoy with a hanger steak.
Deus Belgium Beer
Belgian Specialty Ale
750 ml
Malt Advocat Beer Of The Year 2003. Flavors of anise, fresh malt, herbal notes and a slightly bready yeast note.
Chateau des Combes
Bordeaux
750 ml
Firm tannins and concentrated black fruit flavors set this wine up for long-term aging. It has a solid core that gives it dryness at this young stage. But the bold blackberry fruit and acidity will come through to produce a generous, balanced wine. You can age this one.
Ménage à Trois
California Red Blend
750 ml
We’ll tease you with our bold blackberry, and raspberry nature. Add pink to your cheeks with our sassy red fruits. All while indulging you with our rich splendiferous full-bodied flavors and firm tannins.
Folie à Deux
Merlot
750 ml
The Folie a Deux Merlot is a soft spoken red, with pleasing ripe fruit flavors; smooth and easy in the finish.
Ménage à Trois
White Zinfandel Rosé
750 ml
Good rose is like a carnival in your mouth and not one of your low rent carnivals. We're talking about your really classy,country faire kind of carnival. Our Menage a Trois is the epitome of a good rose. No pretension, no pretense. Just a fruit-laden.