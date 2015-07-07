Shop
De Loach
Heritage Reserve Chardonnay
750 ml
Nicely integrated notes of orange blossom and creamy honeydew melon. Tropical flavors of pineapple, papaya and mango. This wine is delightfully balanced with bright acidity and a long finish that makes it the perfect complement to a wide variety of cuisines.
De Loach Pinot Noir California
Pinot Noir
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. True to the varietal, the delicate and refined '11 De Loach Heritage Reserve Pinot Noir is steady and fine on the palate; exhibits pleasing ripe strawberry flavors.
De Loach Merlot California
Merlot
750 ml
The Deloach is a very fruitful Merlot; medium bodied with black cherry and boysenberry aromas; on the palate this wine expresses deep fruit flavors with a lasting finish.
De Loach Zinfandel Russian River
Zinfandel
750 ml
The De Loach Vyds Russian River Valley Zinfandel is a medium to full bodied red with fine, juicy textures.