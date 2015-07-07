DeLeón

Añejo Tequila

750 ml

Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLéon Añejo Tequila. This fine highland tequila is aged in bold American Oak then finished in delicate French Oak wine casks, creating a balanced profile of rich caramel, toasted oak and dried fruit with a hint of silky vanilla on the finish. Made from 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. The definition of smooth, this añejo tequila is best served with freshly squeezed lime juice, orange liqueur and simple syrup in a salt-rimmed glass as a flavorful margarita. Launched to the world in 2009 by a serial entrepreneur and tequila aficionado, DeLeón Tequila defied the conventions of the category to establish a new standard of luxury in tequila. With relentless attention to detail, our master distiller artfully cuts the beginning and end of the distillation process, allowing only the absolute best portion, or Corazón, to find its way into every bottle, creating a taste profile that is unrivaled in the finish. Please drink responsibly.