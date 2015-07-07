DeLeón
Platinum Tequila
750 ml
Experience the top shelf and high-class tone of DeLeón Platinum Tequila. Exquisite highland agave is slowly roasted in traditional clay ovens for a subtle taste profile with a whisper of sweet agave, citrus, warm spice and a smooth vanilla finish. Made from 100% Highland Blue Weber Agave, our plants yield the sweetest piñas, giving the tequila its abundant character and balance. The definition of smooth, this tequila blanco is best served in a chilled shot glass. Launched to the world in 2009 by a serial entrepreneur and tequila aficionado, DeLeón Tequila defied the conventions of the category to establish a new standard of luxury in tequila. With relentless attention to detail, our master distiller artfully cuts the beginning and end of the distillation process, allowing only the absolute best portion, or Corazón, to find its way into every bottle, creating a taste profile that is unrivaled in the finish. Please drink responsibly.