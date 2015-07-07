Louis Latour
Grand Ardeche Chardonnay
750 ml
A beautiful Chardonnay from France; the lively and bright Louis Latour Grand Ardeche exhibits a tremendous rush of tart, core fruit flavors with loads of minerality; excellent crisp finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Delivers fine energy to the palate, the persistent '05 Louis Latour Puligny-Montrachet exhibits tremendous clarity of fruit and acidity; lasts long in the aftertaste.
Marsannay produces elegant wines from Burgundy; the Louis Latour is bright and fresh, with red fruit flavors; lively in the finish; a fine choice with lightly grilled lamb chops.
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The lush '01 Forts de Latour exhibits a personality similar to its bigger sibling; aromas of smoke, earth, black currants, and notions of walnuts; round and generous.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Slightly enriched and very appealing, the '98 Les Forts de Latour offers generous textures on the palate and pleasing flavors of black currents and pencil lead; drink now!
Louis Latour is one of Burgundy's highest regarded producers; the Macon-Villages exhibits crisp apple, is medium bodied, and bright in the finish; matches well with simply prepared seafood.
Yellow fruit and honey aromas fill the bouquet and compliment the fresh ripe yellow peach flavors on the palate, leading to a lasting freshness. ABV 13%
87 PTS Wilfred Wong. A solid Pinot Noir with medium ripe strawberry flavors flourish well here.
France. White fruit aromas blended with fine almond notes and slight Muscat aromatics. 13% ABV