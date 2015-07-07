Dei
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
750 ml
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Simply a dazzling wine, the slick '97 Dei Vino Nobile di Montepulciano exhibits fine ripened black fruit flavors and a lusty palate texture; this is a wine of special merit.
The Dei Rosso di Montepulciano is fresh with floral red fruit notes core of plum; red cherry and a lovely overall balance; best enjoyed over the next year or two.
Broad and savory, with licorice, leather and tobacco flavors. Mulled cherry notes lurk in the background, while beefy tannins come to the fore on the lingering finish.
92 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '06 Fattoria dei Barbi Brunello di Montalcino is very rich and decadent with black cherry, plum, prune and tobacco aromas; great tannic structure and smooth consistency.
92 PTS WILFRED WONG. Fun and serious, the absolutely alluring '12 Fratelli Moscato d'Asti just shines with bright flowers and apples; the wine's acidity makes it mouth-smacking good!