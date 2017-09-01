Deau
VS Cognac
750 ml
Aged in French Oak for a minimum of 3 yrs, Deau cognac silky bouquet of oak, and flora aromas make for a great night cap.
A unique, zero dosage Champagne with none of the added sugars common in other Champagnes, Beau Joie's true, uninhibited flavors rise through the palate, boasting the perfect balance of this fine wine.
A perfectly balanced Rose, with a light crisp taste, fresh and fruity, with the color of delicate rose petals. Just a hint of sweetness really accents the fine fruit flavor.
Packed with aromas of fresh tropical fruit and candied pineapple,jasmine and sunwarmed rocks on a summer day; refreshing taste of ripe, juicy white peach and melons.
Unique single varietal Eau de Vie. Light amber color; smooth and toasty with lush notes of caramel, dried plum and complexity; long silky and balanced.
Unique single varietal Eau de Vie. Grassy aromas reminding of bison grass vodka, then candied pears and candied lemon notes follow.