Redwood Creek
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
California. Aromas of spice, mocha, and vanilla. Flavors of raspberries, blueberries, and vanilla. 13% ABV
Redwood Creek Sauvignon Blanc has aromas of grass and citrus. The flavors are ripe and crisp with hints of citrus and melon. Compare with the suggested retail of $11.99!
Medium bodied and refreshing style Pinot Noir; bright cherry; strawberry and orange peel notes; perfect to pair with grilled burgers or a light seafood salad.
Redwood Creek Merlot is medium bodied with flavors of black cherry and plum accented by notes of vanilla and a soft, smooth finish!
Redwood Creek Chardonnay is medium bodied with ripe tropical flavors complemented by a hint of toasted oak and a silky finish.
SILVER MEDAL, 2010 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A really fine effort, the focused and fruit-forward '08 Redwood Creek Merlot is spot on good; smooth-sailing in the finish.
California. Medium-bodied with fresh citrus flavors of lemon, lime, and grapefruit. Crisp, refreshing finish. 13% ABV
California. Rich and smooth with aromas of apple, citrus, and a hint of oak. Flavors of vanilla, citrus, and tropical fruit. 13% ABV
California. This medium-bodied wine has rich notes of dark cherry, brown spice and clove. 13.4% ABV
California. Light-bodied and refreshing with a crisp acidity. Flavors of ripe red apple, pear and citrus. 12.5% ABV
Mendocino. Notes of apple, pear and caramel-all from organic grapes with no added sulfites or synthetic preservatives.13.9% ABV