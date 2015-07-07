DaVinci
Chianti Classico
750 ml
86 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Da Vinci Chianti Classico offers beautiful aromas of blackberry, raspberry and mineral; medium- to full-bodied, with fine tannins and a fresh finish.
86 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 da Vinci Chianti Riserva offers beautiful aromas of blackberry, raspberry and mineral; medium- to full-bodied, with fine tannins and a fresh finish.