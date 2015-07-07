David
BBQ
5.2 oz
Mild BBQ flavor is a new twist on an old favorite.
Mild BBQ flavor is a new twist on an old favorite.
86 PTS WILFRED WONG. A medium style red, the easy-going yet nicely attentive '04 Davis Bynum Pinot Noir offers pleasing red fruit flavors and a nicely textured palate; a fine choice with salmon.
Loaded with pure black fruit and vanilla flavors that coat the palate. 85% Petite Sirah. 15% Petit Verdot. 14.5% ABV.
California. Robust fruit and herb flavors, including kiwi and gooseberry. 13.5% ABv
Dark and voluminous, sleek as silk. Black cherry compote predominates, and infused with hints of cocoa. 15% ABV
The David Bruce Russian River Valley Chardonnay shows substantial richness, yet is smooth on the palate.
California. Full bodied flavors of charred oak, blackberry, cassis and vanilla. 14.5% ABV
California. Notes of pepper with blackberry and spice. 15% ABV
Aromas of blackberry cobbler, toasted walnuts, espresso bean and hints of brandy. The wine is weighty with a velvet-like texture boasting flavors of ripe brambleberry jam, toffee, and dark chocolate mousse followed by wisps of pipe tobacco and mesquite.
The Earthquake Petite Sirah is big and bold; loaded with black fruit flavors; long and rich on the palate.
Deliciously smooth, showy, and seductive Zinfandel that lives up to its name. Velvety and full of jam, lots of dark fruit.
This dangerously delicious wine erupts with fresh vibrant blackberry and dark cherry fruit. Aging in both French and American oak adds to the wines complexity showing clove spice, hints of campre smoke and vanilla undertones. This wine is well balanced with a rich lengthy finish.
The Davies family, proprietors of Schramsberg Vineyards in Napa Valley, presents its 12th vintage of Cabernet Sauvignon
An impressive, full-throttled Cabernet, the '10 Michael David Rapture breaks the mold of typical Lodi efforts; loaded with fruit yet showing fine elegance; strong finish.
Elegant peach jam, white currants, and tropical pineapple flavors with a hint of mango followed by soft notes of vanilla, butter and honey. 14.5% ABV
Syrah with a bit of Petite Sirah blended in. Flavors of plum and blackberry, with a touch of mulberry. 15% ABV.