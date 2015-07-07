Dare Vinta
Crackers
8.8 oz
As tasty as they are unique, these wholesome crackers are an original blend of eight different grains and seeds.
New Zealand-style Sauvignon Blancs have become wildly popular for their bright flavors and ability to play well with cuisines from around the world.
Bringing together a carefully selected collection of California grapes, winemaker, Beth Liston has found a way to balance big fruit flavors with deep, dry, mouthwatering notes.
By using cutting-edge methods to blend, age, and ferment this varietal, Beth is able to deliver the signature velvety smooth fruit balance usually reserved for pricier Pinots. Grapes sourced from regions famous for inspiring the world’s obsession with Pinot Noir.
Winemaker, Beth Liston, knocked the dust off the traditional Chardonnay flavor profile to give this classic varietal a true Dark Horse makeover. Thanks to her signature mix of classic and innovative techniques, Dark Horse Chardonnay has made believers out of the very label-chasers who thought quality wine had to come at a price.
Our fearless winemaker, Beth Liston, set off around the globe with a plan: to source the most popular grapes from the regions that made them famous. She brought these super-fruits together to create a full-bodied red that’s clearly enjoyed some special attention. Always a shameless people-pleaser, the Big Red Blend is what happens when best-in-class flavors unite for good.
When the wine world turned its back on Merlot, winemaker Beth Liston was inspired to prove just what this flavor-packed Dark Horse is capable of. The biggest, boldest red in our collection is the result of her timing, instinct, and penchant for rule-breaking.
The color is clear raspberry jelly. The nose is a mix of red berries and a slightly medicinal scent. 13.5% ABV.
The Rare Earth Cabernet, made from organic grapes, shows fine berry fruit flavors balanced with hints of oak and terroir.
Eagle Rare Bourbon Whiskey is masterfully crafted and carefully aged for no less than ten years. Every barrel is discriminately selected to offer consistent flavor but with a seemingly individual personality. Eagle Rare is a bourbon that lives up to its name with its lofty, distinctive taste experience.
Flavors of butterscotch and creamy caramel complete with a smooth finish. 80 Proof
Honeyed cherry and praline create a medium body and fruity taste in this cabernet. It is coupled with scents of nougat and berry pie crusts. ABV 13.5%
Immensely smooth, approachable, and mixable. Try it tonight in your favorite whiskey cocktails.
96 PTS MALT ADVOCATE, FOUR STARS HIGHLY RECOMMENDED SPIRITS JOURNAL. Hints of almonds and a silky body with spice in the finish.
Don't let the pale pink fool you, this wine's only blushing from all the attention. Most bottles of Rosé are imported or created as small batch offerings, that means a premium price tag. Fortunately, Dark Horse winemaker, Beth Liston, decided to take summer by the grapes and create a fruit-forward, Provence-style Rosé that pairs perfectly with sunshine and backyard budgets.
Aromas of dried meat and dried herbs meet flavors of black pepper and dark chocolate. Medium to full body.
The flavor and aroma are courtesy of Summit, Galaxy and Cascade hops. The beer is full flavored and bursting with flavor.
GOLD MEDAL 2009 LA COUNTY FAIR. An American style Dark Lager with a light body and slightly chocolate finish.
This young Calvados is just bursting with fresh apple flavors. Ideal for quaffing or cooking.