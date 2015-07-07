Dark Horse

Big Red Blend

750 ml

Our fearless winemaker, Beth Liston, set off around the globe with a plan: to source the most popular grapes from the regions that made them famous. She brought these super-fruits together to create a full-bodied red that’s clearly enjoyed some special attention. Always a shameless people-pleaser, the Big Red Blend is what happens when best-in-class flavors unite for good.