DAOU
Soul of a Lion
750 ml
Medium to full bodied; dry, nice acidity, well balanced; black olives, blackberries flavors, some cocoa powder; medium finish.
Introducing the Concerto Wine Saver from the experts at Vacuvin; a great way to save remaining wine in the bottle. it is so easy to use and indicates when the pump has removed the air from the bottle.
12 Bottle Case. Wine Advocate Review Rated 91-94. Bouquet of fresh violets and blueberry fills the senses.
Bold and full-bodied on the palate, this wine offers flavors of dark cherry and cassis with subtle mocha and truffle nuances. A firm but smooth texture of pure blackberry fruit.
90 PTS TANZER. The Daou Chardonnay '10 is very creamy on the palate, with lush citrus & orchard fruit flavors & a juicier touch of melon. Full, concentrated & surprisingly lithe; finishing with power.
The answer to preserving half finished bottles of wine; easy to use - just put the stopper in the bottle, put the pump on top, and pump gently a few times.
Recommended closure for opened wine bottle. Set of two.