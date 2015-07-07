Crystal Geyser
Alpine Spring Water
1.5 L
Every drop of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® is pure and refreshing, but where and when you drink it is ever changing.
Delicious sparkling water with the essence of lime.
Delicious sparkling water with the refreshing essence of lemon.
Refreshingly pure water
A delicious berry flavored sparkling water!
A refreshing alternative to sodas without the carbs or calories. Flavored with all-natural fruit juice essence.
Pure and refreshing, containing NO sugar, artifical ingredients, additvies, or preservatives. Calorie free and very low in sodium. Great alternative to sugared soft drinks.
Aurora uses high quality English wheat and pristine water from Newfoundland, Canada to craft an additive-free vodka. The vodka's purity is maintained by way of five distillations and seven filtrations. And as our final distinctive touch, three of these filtrations are passed through layers of Herkimer diamonds. Aurora was crafted using a different grain. It offers a drier, bolder vodka, while staying true to the Crystal Head house-style. The bottle, with its delicate and iridescent metallized finish, is our tribute to this natural wonder of the world.
A refreshing touch of lemon in every sip.Flavored with all-natural fruit juice essence.
Very refreshing!
Delicious sparkling water with the essence of orange.
This immaculate spirit combines the highest quality peaches and cream corn with the pristine waters of Newfoundland, Canada. Crystal Head Vodka is filtered seven times, three of which are through Herkimer diamond crystals. There are no binders, glycerin, citrus oil or any other additional additives, which makes Crystal Head an exceptionally pure vodka. The taste is clean and snappy, with a slight sweetness and a hint of vanilla.
This commemorative pack includes an engraved crystal bottle stopper and double CD compilation.
DOUBLE GOLD 2011 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. Triple Herkimer Diamond filtered this extremely clean vodka is made with no additives and the finest Newfoundland deep aquifier water.
Brewed in Lima, Cristal is a pale gold color, very clean & with a quick finish!