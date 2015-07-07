Cristom
Jessie Vineyard Pinot Noir
750 ml
Cristom Jessie's Pinot Noir is recognized by the savory aromas of roasted meats; spice and fresh berry fruits; full bodied, with a deep impression on the palate with a long balanced finihs.
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The intensely floral, red fruit aromas of the '02 Cristom Louis Vineyard Pinot Noir lead to a lush, concentrated personality that is awash in fruit; has gorgeous power.
Oregon. Well balanced and lively, layered and well-structured on the palate.