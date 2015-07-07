Crystal Head

Vodka

750 ml

This immaculate spirit combines the highest quality peaches and cream corn with the pristine waters of Newfoundland, Canada. Crystal Head Vodka is filtered seven times, three of which are through Herkimer diamond crystals. There are no binders, glycerin, citrus oil or any other additional additives, which makes Crystal Head an exceptionally pure vodka. The taste is clean and snappy, with a slight sweetness and a hint of vanilla.