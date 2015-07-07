Ch Cos d'Estournel '95 St Estephe
Bordeaux
3 L
94 PTS WILFRED WONG A magnificent wine that all collectors would jump at the chance for! The '95 Cos d'Estournel offers power and finesse in the same package; a wine for the cellar.
89 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '02 Pagodes de Cos has a sweet nose of smoked herbs, black fruits, and meat in a fleshy, medium-bodied, spicy style meant for drinking over the next 10-12 years.