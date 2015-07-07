Cono Sur Bicicleta Riesling
Riesling
750 ml
The Cono Sur Bicicleta Riesling is a light yellow with green tones; white flower notes on the nose with citrus fruit flavors on the palate; slight minerality that leads to a fresh acidic finish.
Cono Sur
Bicicleta Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A deep, impressive ruby-red color that suggests concentrated grapes harvested at just the right moment. This Cabernet Sauvignon´s nose is governed by pleasant notes of plum, raspberry and sweet spices, while in the mouth, chocolate and subtle hints of vanilla can be appreciated. A very structured, balanced, long and elegant wine.
Vina Cono Sur Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A wonderful Merlot from the Central Valley fo Chile; dark plum aromas and notes of toasted wood; good structure; and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.
Cono Sur Carmenere
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Dark ruby color; plum; red berry aromas with notes of dried herbs and minerals; ripe cherry flavors and quite juicy on the palate; good structure and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.