Connemara Irish Single Malt
Blended Whiskey
750 ml
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2012 SF SPIRITS COMPETITION. Connemara is more elegant in complexity. Natural ingredients, traditional distilling & long maturing in oak casks produce this award-winning whiskey.
DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL 2012 SF SPIRITS COMPETITION. Connemara is more elegant in complexity. Natural ingredients, traditional distilling & long maturing in oak casks produce this award-winning whiskey.
92 PTS 2014 ULTIMATE BEV CHALLANGE. This is made from pronouncedly smoked barley imported from Scotland which gives this whiskey a distinct flavor. It has a grassy sweetness and strong smokey feature.