Coney Island Brewery
Orange Cream Ale
6 Bottles
Some rides are deceiving, but this one is all there. Hard Orange Cream Ale is an amalgamation of orange, vanilla, and spice inspired by the unexpected concoctions you only find on the boardwalk.
With hints of vanilla, licorice, birch, and a touch of sassafras this root beer will bring you back to the boardwalk!