La Sorciere Bleue Absinthe
Herbal Liqueur
750 ml
BRONZE MEDAL-2010 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION. Produced in small batches on a hand hammered German copper pot still. Smooth, balanced, hints of confectioners sugar and grape blossoms.
