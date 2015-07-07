Concá
Vodka Panamericano
750 ml
A bold blended vodka, made from Mexican sugar cane and American corn. Bottled in the USA. Gluten-free. 80 proof
Fizzy brown sugar never tasted so good. Add booze and tinkling ice cubes.
Great flavor without the calories means more room for liquor.
When you're filling that cooler, don't forget the real thing: Classic Coke! Refreshing & cool!
This is without a doubt both Chile and Casillero del Diablo’s main wine variety. Characterized by its intense aromas of cherries, plums and hints of vanilla, it is a full-bodied wine, with delicate tannins, ideal to accompany roast red meats.
Fizzy brown sugar never tasted so healthy. Add booze and tinkling ice cubes.
Featuring smooth tannins expressing freshness and sweetness. Aromas of blackberries, strawberries, and raspberries. 13.5% ABV
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A surprise performer, the lively '08 Concha y Toro Frontera Sauvignon Blanc shows tasty, ripe citrus flavors that run nicely through the palate; crisp and perky in the aftertaste.
The Concha y Toro Frontera Carmenere shows up with tart currant aromas and flavors; lively on the palate; crisp in the aftertaste.
The Concha y Toro Marques de Casa Concha Syrah is an ultra-rich red with fine, black fruit flavors; layered on the palate.
The Concha y Toro Frontera Merlot is good value, softly textured red from Chile.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A real winner, the full-flavored '08 Concha y Toro Frontera Chardonnay comes through with plenty of ripe apple and bold peach flavors; lasts long and tasteful on the palate.
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. Deep and rich, the toast-like '08 Concha y Toro Chardonnay Marques de Casa Concha is not a shy wine; a very tasty wine for California wine lovers; long and forceful in the finish.
Colchagua Valley, Chile. 90% Cabernet Sauvignon and 10% Carmenere. Aged for 14 months in medium toast French and American oak barrels. 14% ABV.
Soft and nice, the Concha y Toro /Cabernet Merlot pleasingly combines ripe cherry flavors with undertones of sweet earth; excellent everyday enjoyment with lighter meat entrees.
Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar, unlike American coke, which is sweetened with high fructose corn syrup. Try today!
Refresh with the #1 diet coke soda! Full of flavor & low in calories.
New Coca Cola Zero. Same Great Coca Cola taste with Zero Calories.
With its origins from the Kingdom of Totonocopan (the Gulf of Mexico), where the Vanilla Bean orginated comes the delicious Vanilla Coke; try with an all-American hot dog and enjoy!
Diet Cola is a sugar-free and no-calorie soft drink produced. It contains artificial sweeteners instead of sugar.
The refreshing taste of Coke, now with cherry flavor!
Coke Zero in an aluminum package shapped like an old style glass bottle. Great for collectors!
Diet coke in an aluminum package shapped like an old style glass bottle. Great for collectors!
Coke in an aluminum package shapped like an old style glass bottle. Great for collectors!
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Black currant, braised fig, maduro tobacco, bittersweet cocoa and loam notes. Polished
The refreshing taste of Coke in a resealable multi pack!
The first resealable multi-pack.
12-pack of Coke, minus the caffeine - great refresher!
Chile. Aromas of red berries with notes of toasted oak. Sensual on the palate, velvety tannins, and a lingering finish. 14% ABV.
The original taste of Coke Classic! Versatile as a mixer or refreshing over ice!
The Concha y Toro Xplorador Merlot drinks very well and compares favorable to this varietal from the Medoc side of Bordeaux.
Pretty fine and representative of the ever-improving Chilean Chardonnay quality, the lively Concha y Toro offers fresh, bright fruit flavors and a nice, cleansing aftertaste.
Purified water enhanced with minerals for a pure, fresh taste!
The Concha y Toro Marques de Casa Concha Merlot is a serious red with international implications; finely ripened, red and black fruit flavors.
Chilean. Fruit forward with plum, and moderately dry with a full body this chilean wine is patterned after the best bordeaux. 13.5% ABV