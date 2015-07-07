Colombo V.Q.P.R.D

Marsala Fine

750 ml

Italy. Catarratto, Grillo and Inzolia grapes are brought together and aged in oak casks to give the wine its warm amber color, an alluring bouquet and the full-bodied taste. The period of aging in oak is a minimum of one year by law but Colombo wines are aged longer. Enjoyed as an aperitif, a dessert wine or as a leisure wine.