Columbo Sweet Marsala
Marsala Fortified/Dessert
750 ml
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A superb value and used by many of California's finest restaurants, the Colombo Sweet Marsala is sweet and nutty in flavors; rich on the palate; excellent in Zabaglione
Straight forward, nutty aromas. Full-bodied caramel & walnut flavors will accent veal marsala.
Italy. Catarratto, Grillo and Inzolia grapes are brought together and aged in oak casks to give the wine its warm amber color, an alluring bouquet and the full-bodied taste. The period of aging in oak is a minimum of one year by law but Colombo wines are aged longer. Enjoyed as an aperitif, a dessert wine or as a leisure wine.
Light with notes of watermelon, nicely balanced and very easy to drink. Serve well chilled on warm days.