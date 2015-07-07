Coltibuono
Cetamura Chianti
750 ml
Essence of cherries and ripe wild berries in the nose. Well-balanced acidity accompanied by a long clean finish. 12.5% ABV.
Essence of cherries and ripe wild berries in the nose. Well-balanced acidity accompanied by a long clean finish. 12.5% ABV.
85 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico Riserva is bright and fruity, with red fruit and a hint of aromatic bark; medium-bodied, with fine tannins and a clean finish.
Tuscany. Sweet, berry-scented nose with aromas of tobacco, dried flowers, and herbs. Medium-bodied with admirable fruit and ripeness. 12.5% ABV.