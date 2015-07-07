Coho
Cono Sur
Organic Pinot Noir
750 ml
A deep rich purple-red, the Cono Sur Organic Pinot Noir has aromas of sweet red wild fruits and a touch of light toast; a savory wine with soft tannins the wine finishes smooth and balanced.
Cono Sur
Cabernet Sauvignon - Carmenere - Syrah
750 ml
The Cono Sur Organic Cab Sauv-Carmernere blend has aromas of strawberries, wild berries and plums; red and black fruits combine with soft tannins and underlying toasted oak.
Vita Coco
Coconut Water
1 L
Refreshing and packed with nutrients, our original line is Mother Nature's drink of choice.
B.R. Cohn
Gold Label Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Napa and Sonoma Grapes. Full bodied and rich wine that expresses dark cassis, black currant and spiced flavors; very nice!
El Coto
Rosado
750 ml
Pretty in pink and delicate on the palate, the crisp El Coto Rosado shows us how perfect a rose can be from Spain for everyday food service; a fine choice with pan-fried, breaded cube steak.
B.R. Cohn
Chardonnay
750 ml
BRONZE, 2011 SF CHRON WINE COMP. The '09 B.R. Cohn Chardonnay is full flavored and complex, with pear, apple, and a touch of tropical fruit.
B.R. Cohn Cabernet Olive Hill '04
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
GOLD MEDAL, 2007 SAN FRANCISCO INT'L WINE COMP. A brilliant Cabernet, the concentrated '04 B.R. Cohen Olive Hill Estate is a big, yet controlled wine; perfectly balance; lingers long in the finish.
B.R. Cohn
Silver Label Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The BR Cohn Silver Label Cabernet is sleek and pleasing; bright red fruit flavors; fresh on the palate and in the finish.
Cono Sur Bicicleta Riesling
Riesling
750 ml
The Cono Sur Bicicleta Riesling is a light yellow with green tones; white flower notes on the nose with citrus fruit flavors on the palate; slight minerality that leads to a fresh acidic finish.
Cono Sur
Bicicleta Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A deep, impressive ruby-red color that suggests concentrated grapes harvested at just the right moment. This Cabernet Sauvignon´s nose is governed by pleasant notes of plum, raspberry and sweet spices, while in the mouth, chocolate and subtle hints of vanilla can be appreciated. A very structured, balanced, long and elegant wine.
Vina Cono Sur Merlot
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
A wonderful Merlot from the Central Valley fo Chile; dark plum aromas and notes of toasted wood; good structure; and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.
B.R. Cohn
Silver Label Chardonnay
750 ml
A bright and fresh Chardonnay, with only a hint of oak to balance the crisp fruit flavors of apple and pear.
Cono Sur Carmenere
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
Dark ruby color; plum; red berry aromas with notes of dried herbs and minerals; ripe cherry flavors and quite juicy on the palate; good structure and balanced acidity; great with grilled meats.
Soho
Lychee Liqueur
750 ml
Soho captures the luscious flavor of the Asian lychee. The lychee is an icon of Asian culture and has been enjoyed for more than 2,000 years. 42 Proof
Ocho Tequila
Plata Tequila
750 ml
One of the few tequilas still made slowly in the old fashioned way, Tequila Ocho is a fine quality spirit which accentuates that which is exclusive to tequila, the agave flavor. Unaged and honors the noble agaves of Arandas and the Camarena “Ranchos” through intense, lively and clean flavors. Made with 100% Blue Agave.
Ocho Tequila
Añejo Tequila
750 ml
One of the few tequilas still made slowly in the old fashioned way, Tequila Ocho is a fine quality spirit which accentuates that which is exclusive to tequila, the agave flavor. Aged in ex-American Whiskey barrels for one year. Made with 100% Blue Agave.