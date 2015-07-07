Codigo 1530
Blanco Tequila
750 ml
We use fully mature agave aged over 7 years, ensuring each agave's Brix level meets our high standards. Unrested, never touching a barrel, so the rich flavor of agave can be fully appreciated.
We use fully mature agave aged over 7 years, ensuring each agave's Brix level meets our high standards. Unrested, never touching a barrel, so the rich flavor of agave can be fully appreciated.
Our Rosa has rested just long enough in uncharred Napa Cabernet French White Oak barrels to enrich the natural agave juice, yet not too long to prevent overpowering its delicate floral notes.