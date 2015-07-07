Cockburn Port 11
Port
750 ml
98 PTS JAMES SUCKLING! 96 PTS WINE ADVOCATE! 97 PTS WINE SPECTATOR! There is wonderful focus here; the '11 Cockburn harks back to those classics of yesteryear; Cockburn is back!
98 PTS JAMES SUCKLING! 96 PTS WINE ADVOCATE! 97 PTS WINE SPECTATOR! There is wonderful focus here; the '11 Cockburn harks back to those classics of yesteryear; Cockburn is back!
Lusciously ripe, vibrant fruit of youth and lovely tannins. But it also has the elegance of age: the softness and smoothness that can only be achieved by slow ageing in old oak barrels.