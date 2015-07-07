Shop
Clown Shoes Blaecorn Unidragon St 22
Russian Imperial Stout
22 oz
Excellent imperial stout! Pours pitch black with a nice creamy head. Strong sweet chocolate smell. Chocolatey, sweet and floral upfront with a little bit of a peppery aftertaste which balances it out.
Clown Shoes Beer
Space Cake IPA
22 oz
Space Cake pours a bright golden-orange color. The aroma is bursting with fresh orange, mango, pineapple and a touch of sweet malts for balance.
Clown Shoes Beer
Undead Party Crashers: American Imperial Stout
22 oz
Clown Shoes second anniversary ale incorporates signature dark malts, holy water and malt smoked locally with hickory and ash.
Clown Shoes Beer
Clementine: White Ale
4 Bottles
Uses clementine essence, sweet orange peel, coriander and summit hops. Dynamic enough to satisfy discerning craft beer palates.