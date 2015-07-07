Clos du Val
Cabernet Sauvignon
750 ml
The Clos du Vall Stags Leap Cabernet show a youthful ruby to purple color; fresh aromas of dark berry fruit with notes of spice and roasted coffee; full bodied, and powerful on the palate, yet still h
The Clos du Vall Stags Leap Cabernet show a youthful ruby to purple color; fresh aromas of dark berry fruit with notes of spice and roasted coffee; full bodied, and powerful on the palate, yet still h
California. Tropical fruit aromas of pineapple and papaya. Flavors of citrus, guava, and melon. Vibrant mouthfeel. 14.1% ABV