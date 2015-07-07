Clement
Créole Shrubb
750 ml
92 PTS BEVERAGE TESTING INSTITUTE. A superb blend of the finest white and aged rums, married with macerated creole spices and sun bleached bitter orange peels. A staple of Caribbean culture.
90-95 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Premiere Canne is ultr-pure, natural rum distilled from fresh, free run sugarcane juice. It has an exotic bouquet, terrific body, well balanced clean finish.
Made from pure cane juice this is a magnificent rum with well-balanced sweetness. Soft vanilla notes and remarkably smooth finish. 40% ABV
A bright French Caribbean coconut delicacy, Mahina Coco is crafted with luscious pieces of young coconut soused with Rhum Agricole, which brings a soft and sweet roundness of the tropics.
France. Aromas of fruit and white flowers, with nuances of toasted bread. Tingling acidity enhances the lingering finish.12% ABV
France. Bright pink with aromas of red fruits. Refreshing and lasting flavors, fresh minerality and fine bubbles.10.5% ABV
Rich, rustic, and quite powerful, the '88 Pape Clement is an excellent example of a fine vintage in Pessac-Leognan.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Rich and creamy up front, with lively currant, vanilla-scented oak, herb and blackberry notes.
89 PTS Wilfred Wong. A zippy and zesty effort, this tart-fruited yet delicate Chardonnay has fine fruit on the palate.
89 PTS Wilfred Wong. Excellent density here, the bold, black-fruited wine is firm and well built on the palate.
The bright and juicy palate intrigues with hints of mint and cocoa, and finishes with intense fruit and fine-grained tannins.