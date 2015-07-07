Cakebread Cellars Reserve
2006 Chardonnay
750 ml
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '06 Cakebread Reserve Chardonnay expresses ripe and richly flavored tropical fruit; apple; and spice; still a bit tight, yet fine structure that ends with a kiss of oak.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '05 Cakebread Reserve Chardonnay is elegant, with fresh, delicate citrus, apple, pear and subtle nutmeg scents; fleshy texture.
Core-fruited and vanilla-scented, this wine delivers sheer pleasure and fine elegance; finishes very well.
Aromas of ripe pear, apple, and guava fruit. Palate of spiced apple and melon flavors. 14.2% ABV
Napa Valley. Evocative blend of white grapefruit, gooseberry, lime, honeydew melon, guava, green apple and vanilla essence. 13.9% ABV
Napa Valley. Creamy vanilla-tinged oak cloaks with dried currant, berry fruit and minerals. 14.1% ABV
This 2014 Chardonnay Reserve offers seductively fresh, creamy aromas of golden apple and Asian pear fruit nicely complemented by notes of creme brulee, vanilla and mineral.
Creamy golden apple & honeydew with complementary coconut & oak scents. Fresh & lively palate citrus, apple, melon & tropical fruit flavors in long finish of mineral & spice tones.
Dark cherry, plum and blackcurrant flavors with fine tannins and balanced acidity. Fruity finish showcasing cassis and oak tones.