Alto Cinco Garnacha
Grenache
750 ml
The Alto Cinco Garnacha has nice ripe, juicy wild strawberry, red cherry and blackberry; supple tannins transition to the floral notes of violet and rose petal; mocha and vanilla on the finish.
