Lindt Dark Chocolate
Touch of Sea Salt
3.5 oz
Dark chocolate enhanced by the addition of Fleur de Sel, a premium French sea salt.
Embodies the essence of cocoa beans, with robust flavors dark chocolate enthusiasts will savor.
Smooth dark chocolate with the sophisticated crunch of slivered almonds, for a delightful chocolate experience.
Ghirardelli's milk chocolate signature taste is perfectly balanced with caramel to create a rich flavor. Sure to create moments of timeless pleasure.
Ghirardelli's legendary Milk Chocolate surrounds a ricg, buttery caramel center. It's a supreme indulgence!
Quality cocoa and whole milk come together to create a melt in your mouth experience.
Served chilled, this delightful blend of red wine, chocolate and cream gives a true milk chocolate taste. Great for parties!
Pretty authentic in its dark chocolate flavors; not a traditional wine by any means, but appealing in its sweetness and its dark, cocoa powder, dried earth flavors.
Dark, slightly fruity flavors complete with a silky texture.