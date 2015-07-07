Chimay
Cinq Cents Ale
11.2 oz Bottle
Golden and slightly hazy, this ale is hoppy and fruity with notes of muscat and raisins; little acidity with a slight bitterness that melts away in your mouth; top fermented and unpasteurized.
Golden and slightly hazy, this ale is hoppy and fruity with notes of muscat and raisins; little acidity with a slight bitterness that melts away in your mouth; top fermented and unpasteurized.
The Red Cap was the first ale to be brewed by the Trappist monks of Chimay. Topped with a creamy head, it gives off a light, fruity apricot aroma produced by the fermentation.
This strong charactered ale has a fragrance of fresh yeast, and a very pleasant light, flowery rosy touch. It's relatively dry flavor uncovers a fine carmelized note.
The Triple formula has a typical golden color, a slightly haszy appearance and a fine head. The ale's flavor offers fruity notes of Muscat and raisins.
This nice gift box includes one bottle each of Chimay's Blue, White & Red Ales. Perfect gift for the beer lover in your life.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. With an intense fusion of bouquet, rich body and complex citrus notes, this is the REAL champagne of beers; aged for up to 5 years upright in a cool environment.
Belgian Ale. Light and flowery rose notes. 9% ABV
German Dubbel. Fruity nuances in the fragrance with a silky, light bitter taste. 7.0% ABV
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. With an intense fusion of bouquet, rich body and complex citrus notes, this is the REAL champagne of beers; aged for up to 5 years upright in a cool environment.
92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. With an intense fusion of bouquet, rich body and complex citrus notes, this is the REAL champagne of beers; aged for up to 5 years upright in a cool environment.
90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Beautiful coppery color and a creamy thick head; aroma reminiscent of ripe apricots; silky mouthfeel with a pleasant touch of astringent bitterness in the finish.
Belgian Tripel. Fruity muscat and raisin notes. 9% ABV