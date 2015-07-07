Chimney Rock
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
As an estate dedicated to the production of Bordeaux varieties, we revere the Sauvignon Blanc grape; sourced exclusively from our estate vineyard dedicated to white Bordeaux varietals.
As an estate dedicated to the production of Bordeaux varieties, we revere the Sauvignon Blanc grape; sourced exclusively from our estate vineyard dedicated to white Bordeaux varietals.
One of the top iconic wines of Napa, well extracted, well oaked, deep, concentrated, a wine built to age
Finely structured with supple tannins that make this wine approachable upon release, this elegant wine can also be enjoyed following years in the cellar.
Cherry and oak create a substantial mouthfeel, with an unexpected bright acidity. Floral and sage aromas waft from the glass.