Rios de Chile
Carmenere
750 ml
13.5% ABV.
13.5% ABV.
A smoother tasting bourbon. Velvety and well spiced. Notes of brown sugar, vanilla, and sweet corn with cinnamon and wood punch. 46% ABV
Sweet and refreshing, the Blossom Hill White Zin will be a big hit at your next get together.
DOUBLE GOLD 2014 SF WORLD SPIRITS COMP. Hand crafted small batch wheat based bourbon selected from 100 or fewer barrels aged from 6 to 12 years.
The robust character of the new american oak barrel yields an enticing aroma. A touch of raw honey leaves it remarkably approachable. When the world called for whiskey, we answered resolutely with gin
Chalk Hill AVA (Sonoma County). A blend of 84% Sauvignon Blanc, 10% Sauvignon Gris and 6% Sauvignon Musque. Great acidity and layered flavours of melon, pineapple, guava, wet stone, and lime.
A showcase of what artful blending can accomplish, our William Hill Estate Bench Blend offers notes of black cherry, boysenberry and baking spice.
Filled with structure and rich intensity, the broad mid-palate shines with flavors of spice, blackberries and cassis, exuding poise that is rare for the vintage and underscored by its satin texture.
The gin is a celebration of our special connection to the land. We use pure grain spirits as a canvas to showcase juniper berry and raw northern honey.
89 points at the Ultimate Wine Challange, Primitivo is the primary red from southern Italy, it's one of those uniquely funky, spicy, savory wines that's a great change of pace. BP MW
A savory affair, pleasingly complex with subtle textures; drives well on the palate, with smooth, ripe tannins.
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '08 Novelty Hill Royal Slope Red is an intriguing blend of about half Merlot and the balance Syrah, Sangiovese, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Cabernet.
90 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '09 Novelty Hill Stillwater Chardonnay has buttered popcorn, mineral, spiced apple, and pear aromas that lead to a concentrated, spicy, nicely proportioned wine.
91 POINTS Wine Spectator (2012 vintage). Rich yet harmonious, this polished red delivers a core of black cherry and cassis, framed with smoke, mineral, licorice and espresso notes.
Firm and well built on the palate; sports plenty of ripe fruit and sweet oak in the flavors; substantial in the finish.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. Razor-sharp and nicely focused, the apple-like '04 Stony Hill presents an unadorned, pure look at the varietal; bracing acidity makes this one a good match with shellfish.
88 PTS CONNOISSEURS' GUIDE. The '03 Chalk Hill Merlot is for fans of weighty, fully ripened red wines; lots of extracted, black cherry fruit, generous oak and involving complexity.
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A GREAT BUY, the '00 Judd's Hill drinks exceptionally well, now; black fruit, dusty earthy flavors abound and are tied together with a hint of green tea; limited availability.
Rex Hill Pinot Noir shows fresh fruit notes that are clear and lasting on the palate.
American Blended Whiskey still enjoyed throughout the country. Made from a careful blending of a number of constituent whiskeys.
The Round Hill California Chardonnay is soft and pleasant from start to finish; nice ripe fruit flavors; smooth, bright aftertaste
SILVER MEDAL, 2014 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. A neat little red, the zippy '11 Round Hill Merlot is really easy to drink; red flavors and bright and juicy.
Soft, ripe and easy, the smooth-drinking non-vintage Blossom Hill Merlot offers pleasant red flavors that through into the finish.
Soft, pleasant and honest, the Blossom Hill Chardonnay is a crowd pleaser that is meant for everyday service; enjoy with casual meals.
The active Rutherford Hill Chardonnay positions itself with plenty of frisky, green apple flavors; tangy and perky on the palate and in the finish.
GREAT BUY! This whisky has a rich, smooth flavor. Enjoy on the rocks or mixed with club soda or seltzer.
GREAT BUY! Compare with the national brand Canadians in taste and price!
13.5% ABV.
14.2% ABV.
Flavors of peach, melon, and citrus. Hints of vanilla spice, honeysuckle, and lemon zest. 12% ABV
Spain. Flavors and aromas of red plums, black cherries, and raisins. The toasty barrel power lingers as well. Finishes with a lingering warmth and toast. 14% ABV.
14.5% ABV.
92 POINTS & GOLD MEDAL LA Intl Wine Comp (2013 vintage). Bright and refreshing with aromas of green apple and citrus balanced by tropical fruit and hints of vanilla lead to a soft, long finish.
Small Batch is a blend of our inventory of premium bourbon casks which average 8 years of age. Very smooth at 95 proof.
5 STARS SPIRIT JOURNAL. Concentrated, with mild fruit and peppery nuances. The bouquet is very intense with hints of caramel and oak tones.
This silky, lush red wine starts with strong raspberry aromas, followed by bright cherry and red fruit flavors. The finish is long and smooth, with notes of toasted almonds. This stunning 92 point pinot noir is best enjoyed with beef or veal.
Rich and ripe, opens with notes of dark cherry, black currant and cinnamon. A balanced acidity and round tannins create a full mouthfeel and a long, pleasing finish.
Aromas and flavors of dark fruit with hints of cassis and a rich earthiness. Notes of brown spice and sweet vanilla. 14.8% ABV
Chalk Hill has established itself as one of the premier Chardonnay producers in CA. It offering is a newer release, meant to highlight a bright, fresh, crisp, expressive style without any heavy oak.
The Chalk Hill Chardonnay is exotic and ultra-rich; firm and well built on the palate, with a core of apple and creamy flavors.
Flavors of ripe tropical and stone fruit are complemented by notes of caramel, brown spice and toasted oak. 13.8% ABV
California. Layers of ripe lemon, grapefruit, and lime. Rich notes of lychee, passion fruit, and pineapple with a crisp finish. 14% ABV
Marlborough, New Zealand. Why we love it: A great all-around wine to match almost anything, seafood, Asian cuisine, antipasto, grilled vegetables, and soft-ripened cheeses. Aromatics of red apple, lychee, pear and white peach give way to a silky, textural palate with fresh, lively flavors. This wine is finely balanced and has lovely length of flavor.
Aromas of black cherry, toasted oak spice and lavender. On the palate, enjoy ripe flavors of raspberry and boysenberry. 14.2% ABV.
Our relationship with the land and honey bees inspired and gave birth to this vodka.
Sassabruna means dark stone, which makes up much of the vineyard. Mande from mostly Sangiovese, with some Merlot and Syrah. A saturated red, meduim bodied, with a soft round finish
90 POINTS Wine Enthusiast (2013 vintage). Aromas and flavors of ripe tree fruits, underscored by hints of brown spice, citrus and tropical fruit notes.
Novelty Hill producers elegant reds. The Cabernet shows red fruit flavors; medium bodied, soft tannins on the palate and an easy finish. Works well with oven baked, herb chicken.
Smooth and ripe with juicy plum and blackberry. Sweet oak, spice and fine balance. 13.9% ABV
California. Cherry fruit flavors backed by a rich, balanced structure for an intensely complex merlot. 13% ABV
Napa. Black cherry and red berry flavors carry through to the velvety finish. 14.2% APV
Napa. Notes of orange blossom, melon and lime give way to layers of Meyer lemon, with a tropical pineapple finish. 13.9% ABV
Russian River. Dense-purple color and sweet toasty oak intermixed with licorice, black- berry, cassis and graphite. 15.5% ABV.
Aromas and flavors of blackberry, bing cherries, and butterscotch. Well-balanced, bright acidity, soft tannins and a long finish.