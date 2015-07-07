Lagoon Hill

Pinot Gris

750 ml

Marlborough, New Zealand. Why we love it: A great all-around wine to match almost anything, seafood, Asian cuisine, antipasto, grilled vegetables, and soft-ripened cheeses. Aromatics of red apple, lychee, pear and white peach give way to a silky, textural palate with fresh, lively flavors. This wine is finely balanced and has lovely length of flavor.