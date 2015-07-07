Cherry Tart by Cherry Pie
Pinot Noir
750 ml
Notes reminiscent of cherry pie, plums, cranberries & strawberries; aromas of cloves, sweet apple skins and Rainier cherries; full bodied, a rich texture with fresh flavors of Bing cherry.
Notes reminiscent of cherry pie, plums, cranberries & strawberries; aromas of cloves, sweet apple skins and Rainier cherries; full bodied, a rich texture with fresh flavors of Bing cherry.
Lychee nut, honeysuckle, and peach marmalade; rich and textured, with loads of caramelized pear, pineapple, this is a sexy beast of a Chardonnay.
Juicy red cherries, mint and clove create a textural richness on the palate, contributing to a full body. Floral notes add a nice lift to the finish. ABV 14.5%