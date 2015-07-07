Minuty
M Rosé
750 ml
A vibrant dry Rose that reveals wonderful peach, and candied citrus aromas; clean and refreshing on the palate; notes of cherry, melons and a touch of minerals in the finish
A vibrant dry Rose that reveals wonderful peach, and candied citrus aromas; clean and refreshing on the palate; notes of cherry, melons and a touch of minerals in the finish
A vibrant dry Rose that reveals wonderful peach, and candied citrus aromas; clean and refreshing on the palate; notes of cherry, melons and a touch of minerals in the finish