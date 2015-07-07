Les Forts De Latour '01
Bordeaux
750 ml
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The lush '01 Forts de Latour exhibits a personality similar to its bigger sibling; aromas of smoke, earth, black currants, and notions of walnuts; round and generous.
87 PTS WILFRED WONG. Slightly enriched and very appealing, the '98 Les Forts de Latour offers generous textures on the palate and pleasing flavors of black currents and pencil lead; drink now!