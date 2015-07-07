Ch Clos de L'Oratoire '01 St Emilion
Bordeaux
750 ml
90 PTS ROBERT PARKER, JR. The '01 Ch Clos de L'Oratorie is a terrific sleeper value; has a rich nose of melted licorice, espresso roast, black currants; opulent, medium-bodied; fleshy, expansive.
87 PTS STEPHEN TANZER. The '03 Clos de l'Oratoire has very ripe aroma of blueberry and blackberry liqueur; fat, lush and sweet, with an impression of low acidity; decent supporting minerality.