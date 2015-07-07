Château Puech-Haut
Prestige Rosé
750 ml
France. Flavors of raspberry, cherry, and citrus fruits. Fresh and round with a tangy finish. 12% ABV
France. Flavors of raspberry, cherry, and citrus fruits. Fresh and round with a tangy finish. 12% ABV
Whispering Angel Rosé has been described as Dense and rich with lovely texture, Chewy and mouthwatering, and The Cool thing you have to drink. Made from a variety of grapes grown in the Château d'esclans vineyards, this soft, flavor
Rosé is for celebrating, and Miraval is no exception. A beautiful light pink color, this wine has aromas of fresh fruit, wild strawberry, and stone fruit. A beautiful blend of red and white with refreshing acidity, and delicate floral touches.
Shows a little sweetness on the palate and in the finish. Displays a fine balance of sugar and acidity.
Ch Ste Michelle Pinot Gris has a peach bouquet and good minerality.
Columbia Valley. Inviting aroma of honeyed fruit and floral notes. Sweet and rich flavors of lime, peach and apple. 12% ABV
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST #18 TOP 100 BEST BUYS. The '12 Ch Ste Michelle Sauvignon Blanc is a lovely, fresh, almost exuberant Sauvignon Blanc. Bracing and textural with good varietal character.
The Ch Ste Michelle Gewurztraminer exhibits spice and core fruit flavors; slightly sweet on the palate, crisp in the finish.
Californian. With aromas of red-cherry, strawberry, and black tea mix to make a juicy palate in which the fruit flavors mix with allspice. 14.7% ABV
Rose is about the trendiest thing going in the wine world. Bright red fruit aromatics, crystalline purity with a dry, clean finish. A nice alternative to any lighter, dry white wine. BP MW
The Chateau Ste Michelle Dry Rose is fresh, light, and crisp; fine fruit flavors flow onto the palate.
France. Big fruity aromas with a hint of vanilla on the palate. 12.5% ABV
94 PTS WINE SPECTATOR! An enormous wine that combines power and finesse with deep, rich, concentrated currant, black cherry and spicy plum flavors that are tight and closed.
Fresh notes of red berries with a hint of spearmint. Balanced and smooth on the palate, with flavors of raspberries and cherries.
The Ch Thivin Cote de Brouilly is delicate and lively on the palate; full of red fruit flavors, light hint of flowers.
90 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. Firm, richly dark wine from the Saint-Emillion satellite village of Lussac, with chocolate and coffee flavor, layers of wood and spice; it is packed with plum and cherry fruits
The Ch St Jean Cabernet has red fruit and dried herbs in its aromas and flavors; medium bodied; soft tannins in the finish.
Plush, quite floral bouquet with sweet vanilla extract interlacing the ripe black cherry and plum fruit; very good definition on the palate; lots of fruit extraction yet balanced on the finish.
92 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. A classy, elegant effort that has upside potential, the 2010 Ethos is a beautifully done 100% Cabernet..an elegant, pure feel on the palate.
96 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape is packed with dark cocoa, mesquite, tobacco and roasted fig; pure cassis and plum fruit flavors; long finish with vanilla bean notes.
Beautiful red cherry and floral aromas; the palate expresses ripe citrus, nectarine and berry flavors with a touch of spice. Great to serve wtih grilled seafood salad or fresh cheeses.
93 Points Wine & Spirits-Sweet lime and tangerine aromas with subtle mineral notes; mouth-watering acidity is beautifully balanced by flavorful Washington Riesling fruit.
A beautiful blend of Syrah, Cinsault and Grenache; bright and refreshing Rose from Provence France; red berry; cherry; spice flavors on the palate with a very crisp finish; pair with grilled shrimp.
The Ch Ste Michelle Canoe Ridge Chardonnay, half aged n new French oak, is barrel forward with notes of char and caramel along with tropical fruit.
87 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '07 Ch Larose-Trintaudon is a soft wine, with tannins over easy; fresh fruits; rounded with flavors of rhubarb, black currants and red cherries to give freshness.
California. Flavors of cherries, strawberries, and blackberries with aromas of dark fruit, caramel, and coconut. 13% ABV
France. Nose is brimming with ripe red fruits and violet, underpinned by woody notes of vanilla and spice. Smooth finish with fine tannins. 13.5% ABV
France. Attractive toasty oak and smoke aromas on this robust, rustic red wine. 13.5% ABV
France. Merlot blend round wine with flavors of red berries. 13% ABV
California. Aromas and flavors of black fruit and roasted coffee with a hint of vanilla. 13% ABV
Napa Valley. A concentrated and persistent floral and green apple aroma with a medium body. 13.8% ABV
France. Expressive and elegant aromas of blackcurrants, complete with silky tannins. 12.5% ABV
France. Aromas of peach and pomegranate with a long orchard fruit finish. 14% ABV
Californian. Fills your mouth with hints of oak and spice, with a rich nose of pepper. 14.2% ABV
Flavors of fresh, tropical fruit and crisp, green apples, with depth and layers, leaving nutty, vanilla accents to join the lemon meringue finish. 13% ABV
Aromas of black cherry and tobacco leaf lead into a deep red with flavors of plum and stewed fruit and coffee. 12% ABV
Washington. Bright and light sweetness with hints of crisp Macintosh apples. 13% ABV
A vibrant dry Rose that reveals wonderful peach, and candied citrus aromas; clean and refreshing on the palate; notes of cherry, melons and a touch of minerals in the finish
Washington. Aromas of cherry, black pepper, and vanilla. Flavors of cranberry, cherry, and plum. 13% ABV
France. Red fruit flavors with strawberries and cherries. Full bodied with a balanced finish. 14% ABV
Californian. Inviting aromas of boysenberries, black cherry, and clove, dance with flavors of fresh berry and baking spice. 14.2% ABV
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '04 Chateau de Sancerre Cuvee du Connetable has almond and candied lemon peel notes; plenty of life; lemon curd, straw and floral notes; long creamy finish.
France. This rich wine has ripe black currant flavors and good acidity. An attractive and fruity choice.
This is a classic Bordeaux, aged in oak barrels: dry yet appetizing with tangy fruit and lovely tannins. Deep violet with a fragrant nose of ripe plums, cherries and vanilla. Rich damson and mulberry flavours and a delicious lick of creamy oak.
Pleasing aromas and flavors of fresh watermelon, citrus, raspberry, birght cherry and rose petal. 12.8% ABV
88 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Light, tight and crisp; this dry style offers refreshing apple, pear and floral flavors; lingering quietly.
90 PTS #18 TOP 100 BEST BUYS WINE ENTHUSIAST. This is a lovely, fresh, almost exuberant Sauvignon Blanc. Bracing and textural, with good varietal character...loaded with fruit flavors.
Washington. Aromas of black cherry, leather, and spice with a smooth and sweet finish. 13% ABV
Bordeaux. Complex aromas of ripe black fruits and roasted scents. Dense and tannic flavor. 13% ABV.
Firm tannins and concentrated black fruit flavors set this wine up for long-term aging. It has a solid core that gives it dryness at this young stage. But the bold blackberry fruit and acidity will come through to produce a generous, balanced wine. You can age this one.
France. This blend of 50% Grenache, 30% Syrah, 10% Carignan and 10% other blending grapes has a deep red colour with an exceptional bouquet of elegant red fruits with a spicy hint. The palate offers a powerful and generous offering of black cherry, currant and raspberry with cedar and spice on the finish. Pair with grilled red meat, wild game, venison and strong cheeses.
France. Perfect balance of fruit and tannins. Well blended. Very mellow, perfect for drinking right now.
France. Fruit forward wine with a beautiful aroma. A bit of sweetness. You can easily sip this one on its own or pair it with food - red meat pairs perfectly.
Bordeaux, France. On the nose you will get blackberries, blackcurrants, cherries, elderberry, licorice and spices. This wine will taste fruity and round, spicy, with silky tannins and a long and elegant finish.
Light bodied, elegant Margaux with medium body and soft, supple tannins. On the palate, juicy plums and blackberries with fairly short finish.
Dark red with ruby hue. Intense cherry, black currant bouquet with a touch of cocoa and licorice. Light attack, complex palate with black fruit, fine tannins. Long-lasting and expressive finale of black pepper and blackberry.
90PT Wine Spectator. The ripe layers of crushed blackberry, warm plum sauce and melted black licorice glide together, with hints of anise and fruitcake filling out the finish.
California. Bright and fragrant nose of lemon citrus, fresh peach, and fig fruit with subtle orange blossom notes. Vibrant and flavorful palate.
A vibrant dry Rose that reveals wonderful peach, and candied citrus aromas; clean and refreshing on the palate; notes of cherry, melons and a touch of minerals in the finish
Superb molten gold appearance. The initial impression on the bouquet is of honey and wax, going on to display candied fruit, quince, and lime blossom nuances once the wine has been swirled in the glass. This Sauternes is wonderfully powerful on the palate with delicious fruit paste, quince, fig, and toasty flavors that continue into an elegant aftertaste. The finish rounds out the sensations of fullness and balance with richness and acidity.
A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Cabernet Frand; soft aromas of black currants, spice and minerals; medium bodied with layers of dark fruits in the finish.
Ripe black fruit aromas are offset by notes of spice, leather, coffee and pepper; rich, intense fruit flavors are set in a firm yet ripe tannic structure with a complex finish.
92 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. Black cherries, currants and cigar notes. Full-bodied and rich. Light tannins and well textured.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Supple and ripe, displaying coffee and exotic spice overtones to dark berry flavors. Soft finish.
This single vineyard cabernet from the Canoe Ridge Vineyard shows the unique terroir of this site. Ripe red fruits balanced by firm herbaceous tannin and bright acidity in the finish.
Delicate nose of coffee and very ripe fruits. Fat and velvety tannins with a beautiful finish that is harmonious and fresh.
The Ch Haut-Colombier exhibits rustic, red currant and earthy flavors; good example of this appellation.
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '11 Ch Ste Michelle Indian Wells Cabernet is a medium-bodied, fruit-forward wine with inviting raspberry and cherry flavors are anchored with well-structured tannins.
Ch St Jean Sonoma County Cabernet shows red fruit flavors; smooth and layered on the palate; light tannins; tart fruit finish.
Appealing tropical fruit character typical of warm sites like the Wahluke Slope; ripe pineapple flavors and rich, creamy texture. Try it with scallops, scampi or pasta with rich sauces.
92 PTS ROBERT PARKER. The '10 La Nerthe has the rare combination of unbridled power and freshness, minerality and abundant aromatics; delicious blueberry, boysenberry and black raspberry flavors.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Open-textured and appealing, with cherry and rhubarb flavors hinting at rose hip tea.
Chateau Ste Michelle Indian Wells Vineyard Merlot has ripe berry aromas and rich jammy flavors; soft tannins and an elegant structure; a beautiful pairing for roasted poultry entrees.
Ch St Jean Fume exhibits bright citrus and herbs; medium bodied and delicately textured on the palate; crisp and easy in the finish.
The Ch St Jean Robert Young Chardonnay offer a complex mix of r ipe core fruit and sweet oak; layered and textured on the palate; lush in the flavors.
Bordeaux. Concentrated and spicy, full tannins and delicious black plum fruits. Spice and toasty wood-aging flavors. 13% ABV
California. Aromas of fresh lemon and melon. Crisp palate with flavors of citrus, kiwi and notes of orange blossom.13.5 % ABV
Bordeaux. Bouquet of truffles, violets and plums. Bodacious palate full of red fruits, structured with soft tannins. 13.5% ABV
France. Deeply colored, with plenty of blackberry and cassis fruit. Spice and cedar notes on the firm, long finish. 13% ABV
Southern France. Combines power and complex aromatic characters; candied fruits, notes of spices, currants and peppers. 13% ABV
Loaded with juicy red fruit and blueberry, complemented by notes of vanilla and toast. 13.4% ABV
Sonoma County. Stone and tropical fruit notes with a well balanced and elegant finish. 13.4% ABV