Charles Goodnight
100 Proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon
750 ml
Charles Goodnight is a gentle, bountiful mix of of vanilla and caramel, combined with a rich palate of honey, spice, and smoky tobacco. 40% ABV
Charles Goodnight is a gentle, bountiful mix of of vanilla and caramel, combined with a rich palate of honey, spice, and smoky tobacco. 40% ABV
Stunning strawberry and pomegranate flavors complete with a nice touch of acidity on the end. Perfect for the summer. 12.6% ABV
Apricot, kumquat, nectarine, and lime leaves. Great mid-palate intensity with a long, minerally finish. 12.5% ABV
France. Bright and fruity on the nose, flavors of apples, apricots and a hint of honey. An explosion of fine bubbles.11.5 % ABV
Rich Strawberry and Italian cherry with subtle biscotti complete with bubbles. Lots of bubbles! 11.5% ABV
Seamleesly weaves together its elements, with fine-grained texture and vibrant acidity along with rich toasty flavors.
France. Fine bubbles form a string against a golden background. A fruity nose with persistent barley and brioche flavors.12% ABV
France. Fresh and fruity nose with aromas of ripe red berries. Fresh fruit flavors seduce the palate. 12% ABV
Washington. Cut summer grass gives way to white nectarine, honeysuckle, and melon. 12% ABV
California. Dark berry, rose petal and chocolate flavors delicately open up to a lingering finish. 13.6% ABV
Washington. Firm and juicy. Aromas of apples, jasmine and citrus. Light tropical notes and a streak of minerality. 13.8% ABV
France. Delicious candied fruit and rose petal aromas. Volume and strength on the palate, with nice substance. 12.5% ABV
Aromas of red and black fruits and sweet spices. Beautiful tannins, elegant and tasty with a long finish. 13.4% ABV.
Classic Merlot aromas of dark cherries, cedar, pipe tobacco. Anise, stone and cherry blossoms. 13.5% ABV.
Washington. Aromas of black cherry, anise and earth with a touch of toasted herb. 14.5% ABV
Washington. Scents of mocha and lavender open up to flavors of chocolate covered cherries. 13.5% ABV
Full-flavored with aromas of stone fruit, mineral notes, wet rock, citrus & floral; taut palate, beautiful focus, and lingering notes of honeysuckle and crushed rock.
A delicious, single-vineyard Viognier; layers of Meyer lemon curd, Asian pear, clove, honeydew melon, and bee's wax; balanced in the mouth with a bright minerals and peach flavors.
Charles Krug produces a pleasant, medium bodied Merlot, ripe and soft on the palate, lively finish.
The Charles Krug Chardonnay is one of Napa Valley's most consistent wines; delivers ripe stone fruit flavors, with a touch of oak.
Napa. Bright, crisp acidity with grapefruit and lime aromatics, balanced with flavors of citrus and passionfruit. 13.5 % ABV
France. Elegant and expressive nose with aromas of almond and quince. Flavors with floral and toasted nuances. 12 % ABV
California. Aromas of blackberry, black cherry, and boysenberry. Smooth and juicy finish. 14.9% ABV
California. Flavors of blackberry and black currant, with hints of dried blueberry and cocoa. 14% ABV