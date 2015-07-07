Chappellet
Mountain Cuv̩e Red Blend
750 ml
California. Aromas are rich and enticing with sweet layers of plum, bing cherry, and cassis. Smooth structure. 14.2% ABV
California. Aromas are rich and enticing with sweet layers of plum, bing cherry, and cassis. Smooth structure. 14.2% ABV
92 PTS WINE & SPIRITS. The '01 Chappellet Signature Cabernet is bold and delicious; grown on the dry, rocky soils of Pritchard Hill; packs the fruit intensity of fresh blackberries; needs years.
The Chappellet Mountain Cuvee is one of Napa Valley's top Cabernet. Full of rich ripe fruit.