Chanson Vire-Clesse Blanc
Burgundy
750 ml
89 PTS WILFRED WONG. A well balanced Chardonnay from the Maconnais, perky '05 Chanson Pere & Fils Vire-Clesse is delectable with pear and apple notes that finish crisply with a note of minerality.
Crisp, fresh and effortlessly cool, our Chandon Brut is your go-to choice bubbly for entertaining, sipping and gifting. A classic expression of our California vineyards, signature green apple, pear and citrus notes precede a soft, dry finish.
On the palate, the wine is creamy and seductive, with defined structure from the addition of still Pinot Noir at tirage. The overall impression is one of bold vibrancy and impact from start to finish.
For celebrations that call for something beyond the ordinary, uncork a magnum of Blanc de Noirs. With full-flavored notes of cherry, currant and strawberry, this oversized bottling makes a statement on the bar and in the glass.
Full flavored and fruit driven with crisp and semi-sweet notes. 12.5% ABV
The new Chandon Chardonnay Brut exhibits delicate aromas of toasted almonds, honey, meyer lemon and poached pear. A soft, voluptuous front palate tapers nicely into a long, rich, creamy finish.
GOLD MEDAL, 2005 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMP. Bright and lemony, the lively Chandon Brut Classic is absolutely delicious; perfect with raw oysters or a grilled lobster.
étoile embodies our commitment to crafting the finest sparkling wine in America. Elegant and rich with layers of fresh plum, raspberry and nutmeg, our étoile Rosé showcases our ultimate effervescent expression of Sparkling Rosé.
93 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The nv Chandon Etoile is fancy, elegant and enjoyable to drink now; smooth, creamy texture, with rich fruit, yeast and toast complexities.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The Chandon Reserve Sparkling Wine is rich and deliciously yeasty, with aromas of pear, fig and cinnamon and flavors that are layered and complex, lingering on the finish.
France. Pear and orange notes with toasted grain and sweet butter. 12% ABV
Elegant, softly sweet filled with fresh aromas of strawberry and cream, paired with a lush mousse of fine bubbles. 12% ABV
91 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Traditional but exciting style of dry rose, designed for dinner; the Moet & Chandon Brut Rose has a copper color, toasty aromas, firm texture and subtle fruit and spice flavors.
PLATINUM AWARD Wine Critics Choice Competition. complete, generous and dynamic champagne. It is a balanced assemblage of the three wine varieties from the most expressive crus of the Champagne region.
Bright pale yellow with glimmers of green. Notes of just-ripe sone fruits--white peach, nectarine and Mirabelle plums. This vintage is vivacious and lively.
Grand Vintage Rose 2008 is a floral and fruity wine with botanical nuances of boxwood and lime zest followed by fruity, fresh notes of raspberry, cherry and blood orange.
94+ PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '03 Dom Perignon is a big, broad shouldered wine; rich, powerful, and vinous; loaded with fruit, structure and personality.
Moet Rose Vintage 2006 has notes of blackcurrant and blackberry; medium bodied, tannic structured with subtle tanginess and refined finish with notes of dark chocolate.
Moet Brut Grand Vintage 2006 is a wine of delightfully fruity and fresh. The palate is composed of crispness-notes of nectarine and currant-creamy richness.
96 PTS WINE ADVOCATE. The '00 Dom Perignon Rose Champagne has a dark, intense color that leads to a Chambolle-like nose followed by endless red berries, flowers and spices.
96 PTS ROBERT PARKER JR. The '02 Dom Perignon is at first intensely floral, then ripe apricots, passion fruit and peaches emerge. In the glass the flavors turn decidedly riper and almost tropical.
91 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '98 Dom Perignon is robust and ripe, but also streamlined and precise; palate is lean and properly framed; flavors of apple and green melon poking through.
90 PTS WILFRED WONG. A gentle Champagne, the Moet & Chandon White Star exhibits pleasing effervescence and a soft, slightly sweet finish; this is one of the finest extra dry Champagnes in the market.
89 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. A Stunning Dom for those who love Champagne, enjou this wine now. The '93 Dom Perignon is bursting with coffee and hazelnut flavors on an elegant, focused frame.
France. Aromas of radiant bright yellow-fleshed fruits and honey. Palate is seductive and crisp with seed fruits. 12% ABV
France. Aromas of summer red fruits, raspberry, strawberry and cherry with a touch of creamy savoriness. 12% ABV
France. A subtle aroma of citrus, bread and nut with a delicate fruit taste. 12% ABV
Created to enjoy over ice, this champagne has a distinguished style of bright fruitiness and a seductive palate. 12% ABV
Handmade from grapes in Sonoma California, Infused with three types of California Mandarin peels, on the nose bold citrus and passion fruit flavors and a lemon essence finish.
Handmade from grapes in Sonoma California, Espresso infused rich flavor with some hints of chocolate and dark berry, finishes strong with a smooth caffeine kick.
Handmade from grapes in Sonoma California complex, balanced, silky smooth mouth feel with a lasting finish. Certified Organic, Gluten-free, Non GMO. Infused with real, fresh organic ginger
Handmade from grapes in Sonoma California complex, balanced, silky smooth mouth feel with a lasting finish. Certified Organic, Gluten-free, Non GMO. Infused with real, fresh organic Cucumbers.
#1 BEST VODKA IN SHOW-2013 SIP AWARDS. Complex, balanced, silky smooth mouth feel with a lasting finish.
Hailed as one of our winemaker Pauline Lhote's favorite wines to make, our aromatic, dry Sparkling Rosé reveals a gorgeous shade of pink in the glass with aromas of fresh strawberry, watermelon and cherry that proceed through the palate and finish.
This wine offers the balance and elegance that has become Chandon's hallmark style. When you taste Brut Classic, look for nutty flavors with hints of brioche that build to a refreshingly dry finish. The wine delivers complex apple and pear characteristics accented by citrus spice over notes of almond and caramel in the bouquet. Chandon California Brut is great with anything salty, creamy or nutty. Pair with shellfish, crab, oysters, fried chicken, and Caesar salad for a great meal!
In the glass, this Rosé is a pretty pink with intense ripe strawberry, juicy watermelon, and fresh red cherry fruit aromas and flavors. On the palate, this wine is creamy and seductive with a defined structure from the Pinot Noir added in its final stag
The Domaine Chandon Chardonnay shows off flavors of tart apples, citrus and mineral.
90 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. Good richness, density and complexity of flavors, which are layered and built around wild berries.
France. A succulent, rich blend of creamy elegance, bright fruitiness and lasting freshness. 12% ABV
A new Champagne experience combining fun, fresh and free sensations; a Champagne that is produced to be enjoyed over ice.
The Moet & Chandon Imperial is well-balanced; exhibiting flavors of light toast, gala apples, honey and ginger; lovely texture with a firm backbone.
France. Almond with powdered cocoa, white fruit and hints of dried flowers. 12.5% ABV
Made world class varietal from grapes, in the Sonoma wine country; all natural, organic, gluten free and non GMO. Their unique Habanero Vodka is infused with the freshest Organic Habanero peppers.