Champs de Provence
Côtes de Provence Rosé
750 ml
Côtes de Provence, France. Salmon colored, crisp and dry Provence rosé blend. Medium bodied, 13% ABV. Red berries and citrus notes. Paired well with broiled salmon.
Aromas of cranberry and Chambord punctuated by notes of coriander, rose, juniper berry, brown sugar and Douglas Fir; juicy acidity, earthy texture, and supple yet substantial tannin structure.