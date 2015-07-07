Drappier
Carte D'Or
750 ml
90 POINTS - WINE SPECTATOR Structured by steely acidity and a lively bead, this racy Champagne is quite firm, carrying flavors of raspberry, McIntosh apple, piecrust and fresh ginger.
France. A soft, sweet, floral nose with a dry and clean palate. 12.5% ABV
93 PTS Wine Spectator-Finely knit flavors of black raspberry, candied kumquat, toasted almond and biscuit, layered with vivid acidity; long, lacy, and lightly spiced finish.
Extreme high quality and extreme tiny production is what you'll find here. Made from about 1/3 each Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier, aged 3 years on the lees. Sourced from 50 year old vines
Californian. This sweet and sparkling wine has the delightful flavors and scent of peaches and creme making. 6.5% ABV
Californian. Delight in citrus flavors with a strong, sweet finish. 9.5% ABV
Fizzy and fine, grapey and easy-to-drink, the light and ethereal Andre Cold Duck is delicious well-chilled.
Californian. With a nose and taste of orange and cherry this moscato is perfect for a night with friends. 9.5% ABV
88 PTS WILFRED WONG. A very fine red wine, the '04 Mas Champart over-delivers with its ripe fruit goodness; long and delectable on the palate; a tasty treat with a hunters' stew.
Soft, dry, yet easy on the palate, serve very chilled; good for large get-togethers.
A medium to dry blend of white wine grapes, with crisp green apple and sweet lemon flavors. Also a fantastic mixer. ABV 10%
Californian. Warm fruity flavors make this a perfect wine to accompany dessert. 8% ABV
This is no basic bubbly. André Brut Rosé pops with deliciously complex fruit and boasting a crisp, refreshing finale. Expect bright citrus layered with tastes of raspberry and strawberry plus hints of pear and apple. All this capped with a crisp and ac
Californian. This sweet wine with fruity aromas is perfect for those who can't choose between red or white. 9.3% ABV
Burgundy. The golden yellow color of this Blanc de Blancs and its delicate bubbles highlight the finesse of its effervescence. Its fruity nose with notes of yellow fruit, peach and apricot, gives way to a pleasant and soft palate. This Blanc de Blancs is perfect for aperitifs served with cheese toasts.