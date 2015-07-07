Chalone Sauvignon Blanc Monterey '09
Sauvignon Blanc
750 ml
Pleasing aromas of lemongrass and tropical fruits fill the nose; on the palate, flavors of citrus and melon make this a delightful wine.
Pleasing aromas of lemongrass and tropical fruits fill the nose; on the palate, flavors of citrus and melon make this a delightful wine.
The Chalone Vineyard Monterey County Merlot is a medium bodied red with tart, cherry flavors; drinks well upon release.
Bright garnet in color; the Chalone Montere Pinot Noir shows soft fruit cherry and strawberry aromas with a note of dried herbs; cranberry and clove flavors with a very fruity finish.
The Chalone Vyd Syrah is a medium-dense red, with fine and juicy textures on the palate; smooth and layered in the finish.
California. Fresh, spicy aromas of clove and berry followed by dark cherry and a soft vanilla oak character. 13.5% ABV
The Chalone Vineyard Monterey Cabernet offers red currant, dried herb flavors; medium bodied, with soft tannins on the palate; smooth in the finish.
The Chalone Vyd Monterey Chardonnay exhibits ripe citrus flavors with a hint of creaminess; soft and smooth in the finish.
13.5% ABV.
Delicate fruit and floral notes are elegant and refined, unfolding in layers of white flowers, peach, pear and citrus. 14.5% ABV