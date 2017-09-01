Château Léoville Barton
2009 Saint-Julien
750 ml
#6 TOP 100 2012, 95 PTS WINE SPECTATOR. The '09 Ch Leoville-Barton has notes of fresh plum, warm blackberry sauce, bittersweet ganache and roasted apple wood notes; long and tarry to the finish.
91 PTS WILFRED WONG. Rich and concentrated but not over-the-top, the charming '05 Reserve de Leoville-Barton shows just how pretty and refined this appellation can be; drinks well now; can age nicely.