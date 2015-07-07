Cesari
Amarone
750 ml
89 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The '04 Cesari Amarone delivers big intensity and power; has aromas of black cherry, plum, resin, tar, pine and black pepper; consistency and length on the finish.
A classic Barolo, excelent structure and hormony, rose petal, spice and cherry aromas; full flavors and elegant; great structure and balance
This wine is powerful and structured, rich in ripe fruit, opulent, spicy and will have a very long life. It is produced in small quantities and only in excellent vintages.
The mild and ripe tannins provide this wine with gentleness and finesse, but also strength and opulence.
The Pio Cesare Fides is a fine Barbera d'Alba. Tart, red fruit flavors ride crisply on the palate. Very bright in the aftertaste.
Pisco Puro is made from the Quebranta grape and is a perfect base for a Pisco Sour.