Cerbois Bas Armagnac VSOP
Armagnac Brandy
750 ml
On the palate, just after the initial sensation of warmth, an Armagnac will be light, rounded, and mellow. Cerbois VSOP is aged an average of eight years with smooth mellow flavors.
On the palate, just after the initial sensation of warmth, an Armagnac will be light, rounded, and mellow. Cerbois VSOP is aged an average of eight years with smooth mellow flavors.
94 PTS, BEST BUY, WINE ENTHUSIAST. Deep walnut in color. The nose suggests violets and prunes. The palate is spicy and citrusy and is followed by a finish that is long, spicy and luxurious.