Cellar No. 8
Pinot Noir
750 ml
The Cellar No 8 Pinot Noir is a soft-spoken red. Pleasingly ripe and delicious. A nice choice with lighter meat dishes.
The Cellar No 8 Pinot Noir is a soft-spoken red. Pleasingly ripe and delicious. A nice choice with lighter meat dishes.
The Cellar No 8 is a spot-on, easy-to-like Cabernet; light red fruit flavors and persistent and fine; easy in the finish.
The Cellar No 8 Chardonnay is ripe and easy. Core fruit flavors are present with a delicate finish.
Medium bodied; pleasing berry aroma; medium bodied, soft and easy on the palate; pleasant red berry flavors.