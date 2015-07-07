Casa Dragones

Joven Tequila Gift Set

750 ml

Each crystal decanter of Casa Dragones Joven has been engraved by hand using the traditional Mexican Technique of Pepita. Included in this elegant set are two Riedel tequila glasses, delicately engraved with the same motif and beautifully packaged in the signature blue gift box. Each special edition makes a great addition for the collector, or perfect as a stand-alone gift.